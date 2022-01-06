Egyptian Health Dept. reports 139 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 139 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Thursday, January 6.
The newly reported death was a Saline County resident.
The newly reported positive cases include:
Saline County
- Female: Two under the age of 5, two under the age of 10, eight in their teens, six in their 20′s, six in their 30′s, nine in their 40′s, three in their 50′s, three in their 60′s, four in their 70′s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress
- Male: Two under the age of 10, eight in their teens, six in their 20′s, four in their 30′s, four in their 40′s, three in their 50′s, four in their 60′s, one in their 70′s, one in their 80′s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress
Gallatin County
- Female: Four in their teens, two in their 20′s, one in their 40′s
- Male: One in their 20′s, one in their 30′s, one in their 60′s, one in their 80′s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress
White County
- Female: Two under the age of 10, three in their teens, seven in their 20′s, three in their 30′s, eight in their 40′s, four in their 50′s, three in their 60′s
- Male: One under the age of 1, one under the age of 5, two under the age of 10, four in their 20′s, one in their 30′s, two in their 40′s, three in their 50′s, one in their 60′s, one in their 70′s, one in their 80′s
As of Thursday, Saline County has had a total of 5,636 positive cases, including 77 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,535 positive cases, including 35 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 1,070 positive cases, including 10 deaths.
