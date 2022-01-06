Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 139 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

Public health officials are conducting an investigation of these cases by speaking with...
Public health officials are conducting an investigation of these cases by speaking with individuals who are deemed potential close contacts.(Pexels)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 139 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Thursday, January 6.

The newly reported death was a Saline County resident.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

  • Female: Two under the age of 5, two under the age of 10, eight in their teens, six in their 20′s, six in their 30′s, nine in their 40′s, three in their 50′s, three in their 60′s, four in their 70′s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress
  • Male: Two under the age of 10, eight in their teens, six in their 20′s, four in their 30′s, four in their 40′s, three in their 50′s, four in their 60′s, one in their 70′s, one in their 80′s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress

Gallatin County

  • Female: Four in their teens, two in their 20′s, one in their 40′s
  • Male: One in their 20′s, one in their 30′s, one in their 60′s, one in their 80′s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress

White County

  • Female: Two under the age of 10, three in their teens, seven in their 20′s, three in their 30′s, eight in their 40′s, four in their 50′s, three in their 60′s
  • Male: One under the age of 1, one under the age of 5, two under the age of 10, four in their 20′s, one in their 30′s, two in their 40′s, three in their 50′s, one in their 60′s, one in their 70′s, one in their 80′s

As of Thursday, Saline County has had a total of 5,636 positive cases, including 77 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,535 positive cases, including 35 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 1,070 positive cases, including 10 deaths.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall amounts in the Heartland will vary from 1 to 3 inches, but higher amounts are...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to snow
Traffic was backed up on I-55 in New Madrid, Mo. on Thursday morning and afternoon, January 6....
I-55 blocked in New Madrid Co. due to numerous crashes; drivers urged to stay off roads
Gregory Hopkins was arrested in Los Angeles, Calif. in connection with a Carbondale murder...
Cape Girardeau man arrested in Los Angeles in connection with Carbondale murder
Iron County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at Lake Killarney shortly after 10 a.m....
Family of 4 found dead in Iron County home; alternative heating source possible cause
State police say a man shot at Frankfort police, who then returned fire.
State police investigating officer-involved shooting at tornado relief distribution center in Mayfield

Latest News

Both antivirals will be available by prescription only and should be taken as soon as possible...
IDPH announces new COVID-19 antivirals
Since the Wednesday report, the Perry County Health Department has been notified of 39...
39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.
Leaders at SoutheastHEALTH say they are seeing a huge influx of people wanting a COVID-19 test.
Cape Girardeau hospital seeing influx of people wanting COVID-19 test
Rio de Janeiro cancels some Carnival events over COVID surge