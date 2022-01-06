Heartland Votes
Drivers urged to stay off roads; multiple crashes on I-55 reported because of snow

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging drives to stay off of roads in southeast Missouri...
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging drives to stay off of roads in southeast Missouri as snow pushes through the Heartland.

According to MSHP Troop E Sgt. Clark Parrott, more than a dozen vehicles, including SEMIs, have slid off of Interstate 55 in New Madrid County.

Slide-offs are also being reported in other locations.

Sgt. Parrott said if drivers have to travel, they need to take it slow and allow for extra time.

He advises it is better to stay home and off of the roads to allow MoDOT crews to plow and treat snow covered routes.

Accumulating snow is creating slick spots and reducing visibility in many locations in the 13 counties of MSHP Troop E.

If you you have to travel today, check current road conditions by clicking on the links below.

Accumulating snow is expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening on Thursday.

