Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cause undetermined in Philadelphia house fire that killed 12

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators worked Thursday to determine the cause of a fire that tore through a Philadelphia rowhome, killing 12 people, including two sisters and several of their children.

Specialists from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took photos and then entered the charred, three-story brick duplex, where the city’s deadliest single blaze in more than a century took the lives of eight children. The city fire marshal requested ATF’s assistance.

The residential block otherwise remained eerily quiet Thursday morning, with the exception of a trash truck that rumbled down the street. Few residents were out and about.

The Philadelphia school district said Thursday that counseling and support services were available for grieving students and staff. The city’s emergency management office opened up a support center for friends and relatives at an elementary school that one of the victims attended.

At least two people were hospitalized and some others managed to escape from the building, which is public housing, officials have said. Officials said 26 people had been staying in the two apartments.

Marcia Fudge, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, expressed condolences and said HUD had been in touch with city leaders and “stands ready to support the community in any way possible.”

Officials did not release the names or ages of those killed in the blaze, which started before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Family members on Facebook have identified two of the victims as sisters Rosalee McDonald, 33, and Virginia Thomas, 30. The siblings each had multiple children, but it’s unclear if all of them were home at the time of the fire or how many of them died. Messages were left with several people who said they knew or were related to the victims.

Fire officials initially said 13 people died, seven of them children, but those figures were updated Wednesday evening. Eight children and four adults were found dead, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall amounts in the Heartland will vary from 1 to 3 inches, but higher amounts are...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to snow
Iron County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at Lake Killarney shortly after 10 a.m....
Family of 4 found dead in Iron County home; alternative heating source possible cause
State police say a man shot at Frankfort police, who then returned fire.
State police investigating officer-involved shooting at tornado relief distribution center in Mayfield
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging drives to stay off of roads in southeast Missouri...
I-55 blocked in New Madrid Co. due to numerous crashes; drivers urged to stay off roads
Evan Schrader entered a guilty plea on Monday, January 3 to charges of second-degree murder and...
Ark. teen pleads guilty to charges in connection with Advance, Mo. murder

Latest News

People line up at a COVID-19 testing center Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in San Fernando, Calif....
WHO: Record weekly jump in COVID-19 cases but fewer deaths
President Joe Biden spoke following his speech at the Capitol recognizing one year since the...
Biden on Jan. 6: 'You have to recognize the extent of the wound'
President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection
Many are trying to salvage as much as they can in Mayfield following a deadly tornado Friday...
Tornado relief distribution center closed due to weather; warming center open in Mayfield