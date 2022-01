CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders at SoutheastHEALTH say they are seeing a huge influx of people wanting a COVID-19 test.

They advise people who want a test to first contact their primary health care doctor and schedule an appointment.

You can click here to find a list of testing locations at the hospital.

