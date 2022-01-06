Cape Girardeau city crews clear snow and ice

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Snow plows were out in full force on Thursday, clearing the roads to keep everyone safe.

The Cape Girardeau Public Works Department loaded their trucks with salt to clean the roads.

“Every available truck that we had, we had out this morning.”

While many folks were enjoying a snow day off from school or work, city workers were out clearing the roads.

“We have our salt brine trucks out there going back and hitting the known slick spots. So, hills and bridges and things like that where motors typically have some issues, said Casey Brunke, Cape Girardeau Public Works assistant director.

Brunke said they are working the primary roads first and then will move to secondary roads.

“We always hit Mt. Auburn, Independence, William, Siemers. We’re always out hitting what we call the major arterial streets, we do hit all of the neighborhood streets as we can get to them,” Brunke said.

She said if you’re out on the roads, the best thing you can do is give the snow plows enough room to do their job.

“They do go slow, they have to,” said Brunke.

Brunke said their goal is to keep everyone safe while on the road.

“If you don’t have to get out, please don’t get out, let the trucks get out and do their thing. If you have to get out just be careful, give yourself extra time, drive slower, give yourself some room between the car that’s in front of you that sort of thing and just be smart be aware,” Brunke said.

The Cape Public Works Department expect the roads to be clear by early Friday morning.

