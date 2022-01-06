Buses end up sideways on Johnson County, Ill. roads

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Accumulating snow Thursday morning caused travel troubles for many in the Heartland.

There have been numerous reports of driver slide-offs and crashes because of slick spots and reduced visibility.

Dozens of schools in the Heartland called off classes or dismissed early in anticipation of snowfall.

Vienna School District #55 started to hold classes, but ended up dismissing early at 9 a.m. because of the timing of snow pushing into Johnson County, Illinois.

As student were heading home, two buses ended up sideways on two different roadways.

One bus was on Gilead Church Road, just north of Gilead Church curve. This is between Tunnel Hill and Simpson.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the bus ended up blocking the road.

A second bus ended up sideways on Hound Dog Road. This is just south of West Vienna.

The sheriff’s office said all the children on the buses are safe.

Vienna School District Superintendent Joshua W. Stafford said all the drivers and bus riders from all five schools in his district: Buncombe, cypress, New Simpson Hill, Vienna Grade and the high school, made it home safely.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Stafford apologized for not calling off classes sooner. He stated his “default tends to be wanting kids to get to school, be warm, cared for, and fed, and in most situations that is a win for all of our students, parents that are working, and the community, but there are clearly exceptions.”

In addition to dismissing early, all practices and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Thursday. The girl’s high school basketball game against Sesser-Valier will be rescheduled.

The vaccine clinic scheduled at the high school will be open. Anyone wanting a vaccine can get a dose until 6 p.m.

