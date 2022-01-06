Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Buses end up sideways on Johnson County, Ill. roads

As students were heading home early Thursday morning, two Vienna School District buses ended up...
As students were heading home early Thursday morning, two Vienna School District buses ended up sideways on two different roadways.(KEYC News Now)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Accumulating snow Thursday morning caused travel troubles for many in the Heartland.

There have been numerous reports of driver slide-offs and crashes because of slick spots and reduced visibility.

Dozens of schools in the Heartland called off classes or dismissed early in anticipation of snowfall.

Vienna School District #55 started to hold classes, but ended up dismissing early at 9 a.m. because of the timing of snow pushing into Johnson County, Illinois.

As student were heading home, two buses ended up sideways on two different roadways.

One bus was on Gilead Church Road, just north of Gilead Church curve. This is between Tunnel Hill and Simpson.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the bus ended up blocking the road.

A second bus ended up sideways on Hound Dog Road. This is just south of West Vienna.

The sheriff’s office said all the children on the buses are safe.

Vienna School District Superintendent Joshua W. Stafford said all the drivers and bus riders from all five schools in his district: Buncombe, cypress, New Simpson Hill, Vienna Grade and the high school, made it home safely.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Stafford apologized for not calling off classes sooner. He stated his “default tends to be wanting kids to get to school, be warm, cared for, and fed, and in most situations that is a win for all of our students, parents that are working, and the community, but there are clearly exceptions.”

In addition to dismissing early, all practices and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Thursday. The girl’s high school basketball game against Sesser-Valier will be rescheduled.

The vaccine clinic scheduled at the high school will be open. Anyone wanting a vaccine can get a dose until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall amounts in the Heartland will vary from 1 to 3 inches, but higher amounts are...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to snow
Iron County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at Lake Killarney shortly after 10 a.m....
Family of 4 found dead in Iron County home; alternative heating source possible cause
State police say a man shot at Frankfort police, who then returned fire.
State police investigating officer-involved shooting at tornado relief distribution center in Mayfield
Drone12 shows I-55 at the 68 mile marker is mostly snow covered in Scott County on Thursday,...
I-55 blocked in New Madrid Co. due to numerous crashes; drivers urged to stay off roads
Evan Schrader entered a guilty plea on Monday, January 3 to charges of second-degree murder and...
Ark. teen pleads guilty to charges in connection with Advance, Mo. murder

Latest News

Police say they’ve received dozens of reports of crashes and requests for assistance on...
Paducah police receive dozens of reports of crashes
Drone12 shows I-55 at the 68 mile marker is mostly snow covered in Scott County on Thursday,...
I-55 blocked in New Madrid Co. due to numerous crashes; drivers urged to stay off roads
Route 3 between Ware and Reynoldsville in Union County was closed to traffic Wednesday night...
Driver killed in crash involving tanker truck on Rte. 3 in Union County
IDOT District 9 is geared up for the first snowfall of 2022.
IDOT Dist. 9 gearing up for first snowfall of 2022