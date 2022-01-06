39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 39 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, January 6.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-4 years - 0
- 5-11 years - 0
- 12-17 years - 3
- 18-64 years - 34
- 65 and up - 2
A summary of cases includes:
- Active cases - 339
- Released from isolation - 4,955
- Deaths - 83
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Monday, Jan. 10. and Wednesday, Jan. 12.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
