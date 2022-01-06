Heartland Votes
Advertisement

39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

Since the Wednesday report, the Perry County Health Department has been notified of 39...
Since the Wednesday report, the Perry County Health Department has been notified of 39 additional positive cases of COVID -19.(KFYR)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 39 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, January 6.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-4 years - 0
  • 5-11 years - 0
  • 12-17 years - 3
  • 18-64 years - 34
  • 65 and up - 2

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 339
  • Released from isolation - 4,955
  • Deaths - 83

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Monday, Jan. 10. and Wednesday, Jan. 12.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall amounts in the Heartland will vary from 1 to 3 inches, but higher amounts are...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to snow
Traffic was backed up on I-55 in New Madrid, Mo. on Thursday morning and afternoon, January 6....
I-55 blocked in New Madrid Co. due to numerous crashes; drivers urged to stay off roads
Gregory Hopkins was arrested in Los Angeles, Calif. in connection with a Carbondale murder...
Cape Girardeau man arrested in Los Angeles in connection with Carbondale murder
Iron County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at Lake Killarney shortly after 10 a.m....
Family of 4 found dead in Iron County home; alternative heating source possible cause
State police say a man shot at Frankfort police, who then returned fire.
State police investigating officer-involved shooting at tornado relief distribution center in Mayfield

Latest News

Both antivirals will be available by prescription only and should be taken as soon as possible...
IDPH announces new COVID-19 antivirals
Public health officials are conducting an investigation of these cases by speaking with...
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 139 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
Leaders at SoutheastHEALTH say they are seeing a huge influx of people wanting a COVID-19 test.
Cape Girardeau hospital seeing influx of people wanting COVID-19 test
Rio de Janeiro cancels some Carnival events over COVID surge