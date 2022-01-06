39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 39 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, January 6.

The newly reported cases include:

0-4 years - 0

5-11 years - 0

12-17 years - 3

18-64 years - 34

65 and up - 2

A summary of cases includes:

Active cases - 339

Released from isolation - 4,955

Deaths - 83

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Monday, Jan. 10. and Wednesday, Jan. 12.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

