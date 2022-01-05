Union Co. deputies looking for missing man considered sexually violent predator

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for a missing mentally disabled man who they say is also a sexually violent predator.

According to the Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Robert J. Quin, 37, lives at a CILA home and was last seen leaving with an employee on Tuesday, January 4 around 11 p.m.

They said he could possibly be in a gold 2008 Chevrolet HHR with Illinois plate number CM22665.

Deputies say they do not know his direction of travel.

He is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 250 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. They do not have a clothing description.

If you have any information, you can contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 618-833-5500.

