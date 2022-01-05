Heartland Votes
Snow could cause slick roads Thursday

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
All eyes on the snowfall on Thursday. Snow showers will push into the area through the morning hours and exit the Heartland through the afternoon and early evening hours. Much of the Heartland will receive 1 to 2 inches of snow, with the higher totals possible in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee. Temperatures will be very cold during the event, in the teens and 20s, so accumulation will happen quickly and lead to slick roads. For tonight, we will be dry and cold. Lows tonight will be in the teens and 20s and temperatures will not move much during the day on Thursday. Very cold air will hang over the Heartland Friday too, with temperatures in the single digits and teens early Friday.

