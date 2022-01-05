Slightly Warmer Morning

Added clouds this morning and slightly warmer temperatures in the 30s due to southerly winds. A cold front will be moving across the Heartland during the morning hours. We are anticipated to remain dry but will just have clouds associated with it. High temperatures today will reach the low 30s north to the low 40s south. Winds may gust between 20-25mph out of the northwest during the afternoon which will make it feel once again like the lower 30s. Tonight temperatures will drop into the teens and lower 20s.

Thursday we will be watching a system of snow that will likely impact the Heartland during the mid morning hours into the early evening. Half an inch to an inch of snow is likely across southeast Missouri with 1-2″ likely near the Mississippi River and east of it. There are a few locations across Kentucky that could see 2-3″. Plan on needing extra time for travel due to accumulating snowfall and visibility issues throughout Thursday.

A blast of bitterly cold air moves in early Friday morning with actual temperatures in the single digits and low teens. Wind chills could be sub-zero in our northern counties. High will only reach the 20s for the day. We will see warmer temps back in the mid/upper 40s over the weekend with rain chances increasing.

-Lisa

