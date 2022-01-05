Heartland Votes
Red Cross provides assistance in Marshall Co.

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - The American Red Cross is going to have a Mobile Community Outreach Team (MCOT) set up at the Joe Creason Community Building located at 1600 Park Ave in Benton, Ky.

The MCOT will be open from January 5 to 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and will have case workers on site to assist residents in applying for Red Cross financial assistance.

In addition to financial assistance, American Red Cross services include:

  • Feeding
  • Sheltering
  • Health/mental health services
  • Spiritual care
  • Recovery planning and assistance

Anyone in the affected areas that needs a safe place to stay can find open emergency shelters by contacting the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

To register for shelter, call or text 978-444-2044 or click here.

All disaster assistance is free. The Red Cross has advised that many volunteers will be contacting those that have applied for assistance from cell phone numbers, these are not spam calls and should be answered.

