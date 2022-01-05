Heartland Votes
Powerball jackpot boosted to $630 million

Interest in Powerball has increased the jackpot again.
Interest in Powerball has increased the jackpot again.(WLUC photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, and the jackpot keeps growing.

The jackpot stands at $630 million, the game’s seventh largest, with a lump-sum cash value of $448.4 million, Powerball announced.

Game officials said an increase in ticket sales has enlarged the jackpot.

The Powerball drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Fla.

No one has hit the Powerball jackpot in almost three months.

It was last won by a single ticket in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing. That $699.8 million prize was the fifth largest in Powerball history.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or as a lump sum payment.

