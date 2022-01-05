PDHD drive thru COVID-19 vaccine, testing schedule for Jan.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Purchase District Health Department will be administering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine and boosters at drive through clinics during the month of January.

PCR testing will also be available at the clinics.

The clinics will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. through 10 a.m. most days.

A majority of the clinics will be held at the PDHD and McCracken County Clinic locations.

For a look at the schedule and locations, click here.

Those wanting a vaccine or booster are required to be 18 years and older.

Pfizer adult, adolescent and pediatric doses (initials series, third shot and boosters) are available by appointment only at the McCracken County Clinic. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

COVID-19 testing is available for those 12 years and olders.

The health department will call individuals tested with the results, which could take two to three days.

