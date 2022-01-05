Paducah police looking for man accused of ramming police cruiser

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man they say rammed a police cruiser before running away from the scene.

Malik J. Watson, 26, of Paducah, was charged in a warrant with driving with no operator’s license, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) and first-degree criminal mischief.

According to police, they saw Watson driving on Mayfield Road on Tuesday afternoon, January 4 and knew he did not have a valid operator’s license.

They say Watson pulled into a driveway, and the detectives stopped behind him with their emergency lights activated and got out of their police cruiser to talk to him.

Police say Watson put his car in reverse and rammed the front of the cruiser, then tried to drive in reverse down Seitz Street.

The car ran into a ditch and Watson ran away. Officers were unable to find him.

According to police, they found about 50 suspected fentanyl pills, 15 hydrocodone pills, 143 grams of marijuana, digital scales and 125 small plastic bags in the car Watson was driving.

They said they also found Watson’s ID and debit card in the car.

According to the police department, Watson pleaded guilty to second-degree fleeing or evading police in October 2020 and was sentenced to one year and 30 days in jail, but was placed on supervised probation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also give an anonymous tip through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.

Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

