Missouri 2022 legislative session begins

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have returned to the Capitol for their annual legislative session.

The 2022 session began Wednesday and lasts through mid-May.

The Republican-led Legislature’s priority will be to agree on new congressional districts based on 2020 census data.

Lawmakers have until March 28 to send new maps to GOP Gov. Mike Parson. If new maps are not signed by the governor by then, judges will take over the process.

Republican lawmakers are also trying to rein in COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates.

