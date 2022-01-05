Is your car ready for the snow ?

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Winter can be tough on all of us, especially our vehicles.

That’s why you need to take time now to prepare for driving on snow and ice.

Before the snow begins to fall, this garage in Cape is busy inspecting customer’s vehicles, making sure they’re ready for the road.

“One of the main things you want to do is be sure your tires are in good shape, right air pressure, be sure all your maintenance is done up on the car,” said John Sneed, service manager at Plaza Tire.

Sneed says a lot of the maintenance should be done before the bad weather hits.

“When you’re driving around the only thing between you and the road is the tires so the better your tires are the better your gonna be able to get around,” said Sneed.

While it’s important to make sure your car is ready for cold weather, it’s also important you’re prepared for winter driving.

“The big thing on driving in the snow or ice is to slow down. Keep your speed down that’s the big problem with people driving in the snow,” Sneed said.

Driving Instructor Rick Smith says as you’re approaching a stop sign.. You should give yourself enough time to stop.

“Don’t just do a sudden stop at one of those things because you’ll slide right through it or you might rear end someone else,” said Smith.

Smith says in case of an emergency it’s always important to keep a few items in your car.

“Maybe keep a little sand in your car, a bag of sand or some cat litter or some rock salt in case in case you would get stuck,” Smith said.

“Think about maybe being stuck on the side of the road, the main thing is you want to stay warm, you want to be sure you have like something maybe charge a phone or something where you can get ahold of help or get someone to help you,” said Smith.

Sneed and Smith both agree planning ahead is important.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.