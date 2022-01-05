Heartland Votes
Police investigation temporarily closes distribution center at Graves County Fairgrounds

The Point of Distribution (POD) Center at the Graves County Fairgrounds has been temporarily shutdown for a police investigation.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Point of Distribution (POD) Center at the Graves County Fairgrounds has been temporarily shutdown for a police investigation.

The center is a delivery and pickup locations for tornado relief supplies.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the center will likely be closed until approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5.

The reason for the investigation has not been released, but Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden and Kentucky State Police said more information will be forthcoming.

01-05-22 6:50AM RE: Fairgrounds Status on pickup and delivering supplies The fairgrounds will not open this morning...

Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

During the closure of the POD, KYTC said tornado victims can receive basic supplies from several churches in the area.

