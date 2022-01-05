Heartland Votes
Illinois child welfare worker fatally stabbed during visit

A man is facing charges after an Illinois child welfare worker was stabbed to death during a home visit in a town south of Springfield.
A man is facing charges after an Illinois child welfare worker was stabbed to death during a home visit in a town south of Springfield.(GRAY-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A man is facing charges after an Illinois child welfare worker was stabbed to death during a home visit in a town south of Springfield.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Diedre Silas was conducting a welfare check at a home in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon when she was stabbed by a man living there.

Thirty-two-year-old Benjamin Reed faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Authorities say detectives found Reed at a Decatur hospital where he was being treated for a minor injury. He is being held in the Sangamon County Jail on a $5 million bond.

