Illinois child welfare worker fatally stabbed during visit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A man is facing charges after an Illinois child welfare worker was stabbed to death during a home visit in a town south of Springfield.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Diedre Silas was conducting a welfare check at a home in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon when she was stabbed by a man living there.

Thirty-two-year-old Benjamin Reed faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Authorities say detectives found Reed at a Decatur hospital where he was being treated for a minor injury. He is being held in the Sangamon County Jail on a $5 million bond.

