Gov. Pritzker to work remotely after COVID-19 close contact

Governor JB Pritzker will be taking meetings remotely through Sunday after close contact with a...
Governor JB Pritzker will be taking meetings remotely through Sunday after close contact with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will be working remotely after close contact with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the governor’s office, he was in close contact with the employee on Tuesday, January 4.

The governor tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as Wednesday morning, Jan. 5, and is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

He’ll be working remotely out of an abundance of caution.

They said experts recommend limiting contact after exposure, if possible. With the omicron variant spreading across the state, the governor is taking extra precautions.

He will be taking meetings remotely through Sunday.

