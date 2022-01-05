Gov. Pritzker to work remotely after COVID-19 close contact

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will be working remotely after close contact with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the governor’s office, he was in close contact with the employee on Tuesday, January 4.

The governor tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as Wednesday morning, Jan. 5, and is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

He’ll be working remotely out of an abundance of caution.

They said experts recommend limiting contact after exposure, if possible. With the omicron variant spreading across the state, the governor is taking extra precautions.

He will be taking meetings remotely through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.