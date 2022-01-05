Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to give State of Commonwealth Address

Gov. Andy Beshear will deliver his State of the Commonwealth Address on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 6...
Gov. Andy Beshear will deliver his State of the Commonwealth Address on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.(Office of Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will deliver his State of the Commonwealth Address at the Capitol on Wednesday night, January 5.

The governor will give the speech to a joint session of the Kentucky State Senate and House of Representatives in the House Chambers at 6 p.m.

Kentucky lawmakers began the 2022 legislative session on Tuesday.

