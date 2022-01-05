Gov. Beshear to give State of Commonwealth Address

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will deliver his State of the Commonwealth Address at the Capitol on Wednesday night, January 5.

The governor will give the speech to a joint session of the Kentucky State Senate and House of Representatives in the House Chambers at 6 p.m.

Kentucky lawmakers began the 2022 legislative session on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.