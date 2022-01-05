Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Funeral procession carries fallen deputy

By Robinson Miles
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Il. (WFIE) - After the funeral for Deputy Riley ended, a procession of law enforcement vehicles carried him through Fairfield and then on to a graveside service in Cisne.

[Previous Story: Deputy Sean Riley laid to rest]

When the people in Wayne County heard the news of what happened to Deputy Riley, it hit them hard.

”Felt like a punch in the stomach. Stuff like that don’t happen in Wayne County,” said Crystal Ray, who came to watch the procession.

”It took my breath away honestly, shocked, scared,” said Shelley Vaughn, also in attendance.

They didn’t hesitate to brave a cold morning and come out to show their support as the procession carrying Deputy Riley made its way through Fairfield after the funeral, and then on to Cisne for a graveside service.

Many came thinking of the deputy’s family.

”We just wanted to show our support for the family. We’ve known Leslie our whole lives, so we wanted to make sure that she knew that the community was behind her and that we all love her,” said Ray.

”You feel for the family, you, just, at a loss for words,” said Vaughn.

A cold morning didn’t seem to slow anybody down. People held flags and signs, and a local school even brought some of its students to watch the event.

It was all capped off with a helicopter carrying a massive American flag along the procession route. It all led to the hearse with Deputy Riley in it, carrying him out of Fairfield.

Some in attendance say when a tragedy like this happens in a small town, it hurts everyone.

[Related Story: Bedford Township Fire crews remember Deputy Sean Riley]

”It feels like it’s happened to a part of your family,” said Ray. “I mean, everybody here’s known everybody forever. I mean, we’ve all been family, and whenever something bad happens to one of us it happens to all of us.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
They were informed that shots had been fired and a person was down.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating shooting death in Reynolds County
On Thursday, we are tracking a system that could bring snow to the Heartland.
First Alert: Tracking snow for Thurs.
It's been cold enough in the Heartland for frost flowers to form in Madison County.
First Alert: Tracking snow for Thurs.
Dyersburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting just before 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.
15-year-old charged with 1st degree murder in shooting

Latest News

There’s a new drug to fight against COVID-19, however, hospitals in the Heartland may have some...
New COVID-19 antibody treatment for omicron variant
COVID-19 antibody treatment for Omicron variant.
SIH antibody treatment
Heartland Sports on 1/4 at 10 p.m.
Heartland Sports on 1/4 at 10 p.m.
Travis Tritt, is returning to the Show Me Center on Friday, April 1.
Travis Tritt to return to Show Me Center
Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
A few top issues facing Missouri lawmakers as new session begins Wednesday