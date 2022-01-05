First responders will be honored with new Red, White and Blue Heart Award

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced that the state will be honoring injured first responders in the year of 2021 a new Red, White and Blue Heart Award.

“Our first responders courageously and selflessly risk their lives each day to apprehend criminals and protect their fellow Missourians, too often suffering serious injuries or even death because of their heroic actions,” Governor Parson said. “The new Red, White and Blue Heart Award will honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, and other emergency first responders whose extraordinary actions to protect others lead to serious injuries or death in the line of duty.”

The award will recognize those first responders that sustained an injury that caused them to get long-term treatment or had to have an extensive time away from duty.

The award will also be recognizing Missouri peace officers which are individuals that served as a state, local corrections or court officers injured in the line of duty. Awards will also be given to first responders that did heroic and life-saving acts.

According to Gov. Parson, the chief executive of the public safety agency will be accepting nominations from those that they have employed.

Monday, Feb. 28, will be the deadline for nominations, while the ceremony date has not been set.

The application for the award for persons sustaining serious injuries in the line of duty during 2021 is available on the Missouri Department of Public Safety Medals website.

