First Alert: Dry, windy afternoon ahead of possible snow Thursday

Bundle up! It's another cold day in the Heartland!
Bundle up! It's another cold day in the Heartland!(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:49 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A cold front will be moving across the Heartland this morning. The region is expected to stay dry.

Highs this afternoon will be slightly warmer in the low 30s north to the low 40s, but winds will again make it feel colder.

Winds out of the northeast could gust between 20-25 mph, which will make temperatures feel more like the lower 30s.

Temps will drop into the teens and lower 20s tonight.

We continue to track a system of snow that will likely impact the Heartland during the mid morning hours into the early evening.

Half an inch to an inch of snow is likely across southeast Missouri.

Locations near the Mississippi River to the east could see 1 to 2 inches of snow.

A few locations in Kentucky could see 2 to 3 inches.

Drivers will need to be cautious and plan for extra travel time.

Visibility could be reduced and cold temps in the upper teens to the upper 20s will allow slick spots to develop on area roadways, even with light snowfall.

A blast of bitterly cold air moves in early Friday morning. Actual temperatures will be in the single digits and low teens.

Wind chills could be sub-zero in our northern counties.

Highs on Friday will only reach the 20s.

Rain chances and warmer temps back in the mid to upper 40s arrive this weekend.

