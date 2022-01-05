First Alert Action Day Thursday due to snow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We have issued a First Alert Action Day with the threat of snow falling which will likely have an impact to travel tomorrow. For tonight we will remain mostly cloudy with colder temperatures moving in. Lows by morning will range from the middle teens north to the lower 20s south.

For Thursday snow will develop during the morning and spread east across the area. Most of the snow will exit the area by 3PM. One to three inches of snow appears likely across much of the area with our western counties closer to one inch and our eastern counties closer to three inches. There will be locally heavier amounts where snow bands develop. Highs will range from the upper teens far north to the middle 20s far south. With temperatures well below freezing and pavement temperatures dropping, slick travel will develop.

