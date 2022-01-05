Heartland Votes
Family of 4 found dead in Iron County home; alternative heating source possible cause

Iron County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at Lake Killarney shortly after 10 a.m. after a man, a woman and two infant children were found unresponsive.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:06 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A family of four was found dead in their rural Iron County home on Tuesday morning, January 4.

Iron County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at Lake Killarney shortly after 10 a.m. after a man, a woman and two infant children were found unresponsive.

The family was identified as 33-year-old Steven Sikes, 31-year-old Julie Crawford and their two 9-month-old sons.

Iron County Coroner Tim Harbison is investigating the cause of their deaths.

At this time, investigators believe an alternative heat source in the living room could have led to the family’s death.

Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday to determine the exact cause.

No foul play is suspected.

