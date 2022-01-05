Heartland Votes
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 124 new COVID-19 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have...
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.(generic)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 124 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, January 5.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

  • Female: One girl under the age of 10, eight in their teens, 12 in their 20′s, seven in their 30′s, five in their 40′s, three in their 50′s, five in their 60′s, one in their 70′s ,one in their 80′s, and one demographics unknown - case status in progress.
  • Male: Four in their teens, three in their 20′s, five in their 30′s, two in their 40′s, two in their 50′s, three in their 60′s, three in their 70′s

Gallatin County

  • Female: Three in their teens, one in their 40′s, two in their 60′s, one in their 70′s
  • Male: One under the age of 10, four in their teens, four in their 20′s, one in their 50′s, one in their 60′s, and one demographics unknown - case status in progress.

White County

  • Female: One under the age of 10, 10 in their 20′s, four in their 30′s, three in their 40′s, two in their 50′s, three in their 60′s
  • Male: One under the age of 5, one under the age of 10, four in their teens, four in their 20′s, two in their 30′s, two in their 40′s, two in their 60′s

As of Wednesday, Saline County has had a total of 5,558 positive cases, including 76 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,486 positive cases, including 35 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 1,058 positive cases, including 10 deaths.

