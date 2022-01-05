Death investigation underway in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a person was found dead in a Carbondale home.

According to police, they responded to the 1100 block of East College Street around 7:51 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4 for a welfare check on a possible missing person.

Officers found the resident dead inside the home.

They said the cause of death is not yet determined.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

