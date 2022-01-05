Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Carbondale, Ill.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a person was found dead in a Carbondale home.

According to police, they responded to the 1100 block of East College Street around 7:51 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4 for a welfare check on a possible missing person.

Officers found the resident dead inside the home.

They said the cause of death is not yet determined.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at Lake Killarney shortly after 10 a.m....
Family of 4 found dead in Iron County home; alternative heating source possible cause
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Models Wednesday morning show there will be a trace to 2 inches of snow in southeast Missouri...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to snow
It's been cold enough in the Heartland for frost flowers to form in Madison County.
First Alert: Tracking snow for Thurs.
Laura Parker Russo, a biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested for...
Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Governor JB Pritzker will be taking meetings remotely through Sunday after close contact with a...
Gov. Pritzker to work remotely after COVID-19 close contact
“My Office has fought Sam Page’s illegal mask mandates from the beginning, and we’re not going...
Mo. AG files suit to halt St. Louis Co. attempt at imposing illegal mask mandate
Iron County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at Lake Killarney shortly after 10 a.m....
Family of 4 found dead in Iron County home; alternative heating source possible cause
Evan Schrader entered a guilty plea on Monday, January 3 to charges of second-degree murder and...
Ark. teen pleads guilty to charges in connection with Advance, Mo. murder
State police say a man shot at Frankfort police, who then returned fire.
State police investigating officer-involved shooting at tornado relief distribution center in Mayfield