Contractors required to register in tornado damaged areas in Marshall County

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Contractors looking to help tornado and storm victims in Marshall County will be required to register with the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office first.

To get approval to make repairs or do any work in tornado damaged locations, contractors will first need to fill out an application and undergo a background check.

Once approved, credentials will be issued which much be displayed at contractor work sites.

Contractors can apply for work certificates at the Marshall County Judge Executive’s Office located at 1101 Main Street in Benton or at 23 Homer Lucas Lane in Benton. Questions about the program can also be answered by calling 270-527-8657 or 270-527-4750.

There is no fee to register.

Contractors will need to register for the next six months.

According to Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal, the program is to help protect storm victims from “fly-by-night” contractors.

Consumers who suspect they have been the victim of fraudulent business practices or to request information on a business can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-888-432-9752.

Anyone who experiences or witnesses charity and loan scams, people impersonating city or county officials or any suspicious activity is urged to contact police. Vehicle descriptions, license plate numbers or any identifiable details should be noted and shared with officials. Price gouging and shoddy construction should also be reported to the Attorney General’s Office.

