Cat reunited with family after being mistakenly donated to thrift store

Montequlla was hiding inside a recliner that was donated to a thrift store.
Montequlla was hiding inside a recliner that was donated to a thrift store.(Denver Animal Shelter)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DENVER (Gray News) – A pet has been reunited with its owners after it was mistakenly donated to a thrift store.

According to the Denver Animal Shelter, a family donated a recliner to a thrift store when they were moving.

Little did they know their family cat, Montequlla, was tucked inside the chair, hiding.

Employees found the cat and contacted Denver Animal Protection to pick it up. Officers scanned Montequlla, but the microchip wasn’t updated.

When the family realized she was missing, they contacted the thrift store, which directed them to contact Denver Animal Protection.

Montequlla was eventually reunited with her family.

“We are so happy for the ending to this story and are thankful to everyone involved in getting this sweet cat home safely,” Denver Animal Protection posted on Facebook.

