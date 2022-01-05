Cape Girardeau Airport sees cancellations due to shortages, COVID-19, weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland airport is seeing more than just the effects from the pandemic.

With pilot shortages and bad weather looming, folks could be looking at grounded flights.

Airport manager Katrina Amos said the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is dealing with the possibility of more cancellations.

“Mostly weather related, some mechanical and we’ve also had some cancellations due to COVID and crew shortages within the United and SkyWest system,” she explained.

She said like many airlines across the country, they’re also dealing with a pilot shortage.

“The airlines are doing everything that they can to ensure that flights are able to go out as they should, but we really want to make sure that we have the crews so we can operate safe and efficiently,” she continued.

The goal with airports, she said, is making sure travelers get to their destination safely. But with so many uncontrollable factors in place, sometimes getting in the sky is out of their control.

“There are times where we will have to cancel or delay a flight,” she said, “but we’re doing everything we can to prevent any cancellations or delays. But if you have crew shortages, you have to do what you have to do, so we are certainly trying to mitigate those as much as we can.”

They’re asking travelers to be patient and understanding.

“Make sure that they’re checking their texts and email alerts from the airline to ensure they have the latest information. And also making sure that you arrive at least one hour prior to your flight so if there are any delays or cancellations you can be here early enough so that airline staff can assist you,” Amos recommended.

She said the airport is prepared for the possibility of Thursday’s inclement weather with full staff and treated runways.

