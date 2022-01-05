Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau Airport sees cancellations due to shortages, COVID-19, weather

TSA workers checking bags at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
TSA workers checking bags at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland airport is seeing more than just the effects from the pandemic.

With pilot shortages and bad weather looming, folks could be looking at grounded flights.

Airport manager Katrina Amos said the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is dealing with the possibility of more cancellations.

“Mostly weather related, some mechanical and we’ve also had some cancellations due to COVID and crew shortages within the United and SkyWest system,” she explained.

She said like many airlines across the country, they’re also dealing with a pilot shortage.

“The airlines are doing everything that they can to ensure that flights are able to go out as they should, but we really want to make sure that we have the crews so we can operate safe and efficiently,” she continued.

The goal with airports, she said, is making sure travelers get to their destination safely. But with so many uncontrollable factors in place, sometimes getting in the sky is out of their control.

“There are times where we will have to cancel or delay a flight,” she said, “but we’re doing everything we can to prevent any cancellations or delays. But if you have crew shortages, you have to do what you have to do, so we are certainly trying to mitigate those as much as we can.”

They’re asking travelers to be patient and understanding.

“Make sure that they’re checking their texts and email alerts from the airline to ensure they have the latest information. And also making sure that you arrive at least one hour prior to your flight so if there are any delays or cancellations you can be here early enough so that airline staff can assist you,” Amos recommended.

She said the airport is prepared for the possibility of Thursday’s inclement weather with full staff and treated runways.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at Lake Killarney shortly after 10 a.m....
Family of 4 found dead in Iron County home; alternative heating source possible cause
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Models Wednesday morning show there will be a trace to 2 inches of snow in southeast Missouri...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to snow
It's been cold enough in the Heartland for frost flowers to form in Madison County.
First Alert: Tracking snow for Thurs.
Laura Parker Russo, a biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested for...
Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Governor JB Pritzker will be taking meetings remotely through Sunday after close contact with a...
Gov. Pritzker to work remotely after COVID-19 close contact
“My Office has fought Sam Page’s illegal mask mandates from the beginning, and we’re not going...
Mo. AG files suit to halt St. Louis Co. attempt at imposing illegal mask mandate
Iron County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at Lake Killarney shortly after 10 a.m....
Family of 4 found dead in Iron County home; alternative heating source possible cause
Evan Schrader entered a guilty plea on Monday, January 3 to charges of second-degree murder and...
Ark. teen pleads guilty to charges in connection with Advance, Mo. murder
State police say a man shot at Frankfort police, who then returned fire.
State police investigating officer-involved shooting at tornado relief distribution center in Mayfield