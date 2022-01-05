Heartland Votes
Blood drive hosted by Kingston Shaw family

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Folks came out to a blood drive but to also support a family that went through some difficult times.

The blood drive is being held in Scott City on Wednesday where it’s being hosted by the Kingston Shaw family after the 2-year-old required some blood after a liver transplant and a stroke.

Kingston developed a rare liver disease months after he was born. The family wanted to raise awareness for the low blood shortage.

“My son needed lots of transfusions, platelets, plasma, red blood cells when he was in the hospital at Children’s for four-and-a-half months and we just wanted to give back,” Alanna Riddle said.

Currently, the American Red Cross is at a dangerous low stage of blood.

“We just everybody we can to come out and donate blood,” Red Cross Account Manager Tara Lincoln said. “When we are this short, hospitals aren’t able to get the blood supplies that they need to give to patients. So, treatments for cancer, surgeries, they are all being cancelled. That is not something we want to do. We really need people to come out to donate blood to make sure those people get the treatments that they need.”

If you would like to give blood, call your local Red Cross chapter to see where you can go.

