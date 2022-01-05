9,965 deer harvested in Mo. during alternative-methods portion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation announced that 9,965 deer were harvested during the alternative-methods portion of the firearm season, as of Wednesday, January 5.

The firearms season was held from Saturday, December 25 through Tuesday, Jan. 4.

According to MDC, the top harvested counties were Osage, Franklin and Callaway.

Osage County harvested 223 deer, Franklin County harvested 211 deer and Callaway County harvested 201 deer.

Archery deer season will run until Saturday, Jan. 15.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county and type of deer, visit the MDC website.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit the website.

