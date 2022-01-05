Heartland Votes
Advertisement

9,965 deer harvested in Mo. during alternative-methods portion

8 songs for deer season
Mo. deer hunters harvested 9,965 deer as of Wednesday, Jan. 5.(tcw-kfvs12)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation announced that 9,965 deer were harvested during the alternative-methods portion of the firearm season, as of Wednesday, January 5.

The firearms season was held from Saturday, December 25 through Tuesday, Jan. 4.

According to MDC, the top harvested counties were Osage, Franklin and Callaway.

Osage County harvested 223 deer, Franklin County harvested 211 deer and Callaway County harvested 201 deer.

Archery deer season will run until Saturday, Jan. 15.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county and type of deer, visit the MDC website.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit the website.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at Lake Killarney shortly after 10 a.m....
Family of 4 found dead in Iron County home; alternative heating source possible cause
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
It's been cold enough in the Heartland for frost flowers to form in Madison County.
First Alert: Tracking snow for Thurs.
Laura Parker Russo, a biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested for...
Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine
They were informed that shots had been fired and a person was down.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating shooting death in Reynolds County

Latest News

Evan Schrader entered a guilty plea on Monday, January 3 to charges of second-degree murder and...
Ark. teen pleads guilty to charges in connection with Advance, Mo. murder
Iron County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at Lake Killarney shortly after 10 a.m....
Family of 4 found dead in Iron County home; alternative heating source possible cause
A family of four was found dead in their home in Iron County.
Iron County deaths
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland