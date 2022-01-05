66 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 66 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, January 5.

The health department also reported three additional deaths.

One was an individual in their 50′s, one in their 60′s, and one in their 80′s.

The newly reported cases include:

0-4 years - 2

5-11 years - 2

12-17 years - 1

18-64 years - 57

65 and up - 4

A summary of cases includes:

Active cases - 293

Released from isolation - 4,942

Deaths - 83

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.