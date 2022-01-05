Heartland Votes
301 new COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau Co. in last week

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard shows 301 new cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County in the last seven days.

That’s a 116 percent increase in the number of new cases in the county compared to the week before.

Missouri’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports the county is averaging about 36 new cases every day.

