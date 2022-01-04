Working out as a New Year’s resolution

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Exercising more is one of the most common New Year resolutions for some Heartland folks, who are determined to get in shape.

Experts say taking the first steps toward that goal can be the most important.

“You put your mindset into it and go do it,” said Michala Murphy.

Michala Murphy decided about two weeks ago, that she would make a lifestyle change and start working out.

“Just wanted to get fit for 2022, I had goals,” said Murphy.

She said last year COVID-19 brought bouts of depression.

“I just felt like I needed to get out of the depression and get up and go to the gym. I was just feeling bad,” said Murphy.

So, she set some goals for the New Year.

“I’ve always wanted to lose weight. I need to figure out how to eat healthier and get my eating habits better so I can come to the gym and have progress,” said Murphy.

Weight room attendant Marcus Rice said he’s seen many new faces in the gym these last few days, but usually that doesn’t last very long.

“You see people come in for about the first thirty days, they get into it and some of it’s lack of time. Consistency, they have different barriers come their way,” said Rice.

He gives these three tips, to keep you motivated and on track, to a better body.

“It’s about yourself and actually taking the first step. Two it’s actually how you eat. You have to eat good. You have to really eat good. Three is discipline. You have to have the discipline to actually take those steps to eat right and wake up in the morning,” said Rice.

Murphy said the hardest part about working out is “Getting up and going to do it. That’s it. Once you get on the treadmill and once you start coming everyday it becomes a habit.”

Some of the most popular resolutions for 2022 were to exercise more, save money and eat healthier.

