Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office uses grant to get 3 new patrol vehicles

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office got three new patrol vehicles thanks to a grant.

According to a release from Sheriff Bennie Vick on Tuesday, January 4, the grant from The Harrison Bruce Foundation will be used to buy three 2021 Ford Explorers.

“The grant allowed us to purchase three fully equipped 2021 Ford Explorers to be used for patrol,” he said in the release. “This grant will relieve the burden on our patrol fleet. This grant will allow Deputies to respond to calls in a much more efficient and safe manner.”

The vehicles will go into service this week.

