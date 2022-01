VA to hold COVID-19, flu vaccination clinics at Heartland locations

(KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be holding COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics at five Heartland facilities.

Appointments are not needed, but can be made in advance.

The clinics are open to veterans and caregivers.

COVID-19 boosters are also available at the clinics.

The following chart shows vaccination locations, dates and times.

Location Date Time Other details John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-in vaccinations, main lobby (use north or south entrance) John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff Tuesdays, Thursdays 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Schedule a vaccination appointment Farmington VA Clinic Mondays 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cape Girardeau VA Clinic Tuesdays, Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sikeston VA Clinic Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center at 1/888-557-8262 or 573-686-4151.

