Tuesday-Cold Morning & Afternoon

Mostly Sunny Skies Today!
Gloomy skies on Route 3 in Alexander County, Ill.
Gloomy skies on Route 3 in Alexander County, Ill.(Source: cNews/Jane Rhoden)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:20 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Frigid Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low to middle 20s. Minor fog may form in a few southern locations early. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions today, but it will feel cold once again. High temperatures will reach back into the low 40s for most areas due to southerly winds and sunshine. However, southerly winds can gust up to 25mph today with isolated higher wind gusts. This will make it feel like the low to mid 30s through the afternoon! Partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures back in the upper 20s to low 30s by Wednesday morning.

We are tracking the potential for winter weather in the form of snow on Thursday during the late morning and afternoon hours. This could lead to the potential for the first accumulating snowfall of the season. It does not look like a major snow event, but light accumulations will likely lead to travel impacts. Stay tuned for more details.

This weekend rain chances return late Saturday and into Sunday with warmer temps back into mid/upper 40s.

-Lisa

