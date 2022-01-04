Travis Tritt to return to Show Me Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s not a joke. CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist, Travis Tritt, is returning to the Show Me Center on Friday, April 1.

The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m.

Tritt and his band will be performing some of his biggest hits, including, “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions.”

The Grand Ole Opry member will also play songs off of his new album, Set In Stone.

According to the Show Me Center, Tritt last performed at the venue 27 years ago.

The country artist was scheduled to return to the Show Me Center for a concert with Lynyrd Skynyrd in March 2020. This was for Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. The show was later canceled because of the pandemic.

