Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Travis Tritt to return to Show Me Center

Travis Tritt, is returning to the Show Me Center on Friday, April 1.
Travis Tritt, is returning to the Show Me Center on Friday, April 1.(Victory Theatre)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s not a joke. CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist, Travis Tritt, is returning to the Show Me Center on Friday, April 1.

The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m.

Tritt and his band will be performing some of his biggest hits, including, “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions.”

The Grand Ole Opry member will also play songs off of his new album, Set In Stone.

According to the Show Me Center, Tritt last performed at the venue 27 years ago.

The country artist was scheduled to return to the Show Me Center for a concert with Lynyrd Skynyrd in March 2020. This was for Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. The show was later canceled because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They were informed that shots had been fired and a person was down.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating shooting death in Reynolds County
On Thursday, we are tracking a system that could bring snow to the Heartland.
First Alert: Tracking snow for Thurs.
Dyersburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting just before 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.
15-year-old charged with 1st degree murder in shooting
According to KSP, shots were fired from the vehicle at KSP, at which time a trooper fired his...
Ky. State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting in Graves Co.
Chicago will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for indoor venues starting Monday.
COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois

Latest News

Crews continued work on the Houck Field improvement project.
Drone12: Houck Field improvement project update 1/3
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The additional deaths include two Saline County residents and one White County resident.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 95 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths
The Perry County Health Department reported 82 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, January 4.
82 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be holding COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics at...
VA to hold COVID-19, flu vaccination clinics at Heartland locations