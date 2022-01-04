Tracking the threat for snow Thursday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. High clouds are moving across the area and southerly winds will help keep temperatures warmer across the Heartland tonight. Lows temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 30s across most of the area with upper 20s across our far northern counties.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and turning colder late. A front will move through the area with winds turning out of the northwest. Highs will range from the middle 309s far north to the lower to middle 40s south.

Thursday will be cloudy and very cold. We will see light snow develop across much of the area. temperatures will range from the upper teens far north to the upper 20s far south. This will allow for slick spots to develop on area roadways even with limited snowfall amounts.

