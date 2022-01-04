Tracking snow Thursday

Scattered snow showers are expected to move into the Heartland on Thursday. Accumulations right now look like they will range from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. While the amounts will not be huge, some roads could become slick during the event, especially untreated roads. This is because it will be very cold, and well below freezing during the day Thursday. The weather remains dry until Thursday. Today wind chills will keep many areas feeling more like the 20s and lower 30s through the afternoon and evening hours. Tonight lows will drop into the 20s and 30s. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Snow will move into the Heartland through the day on Thursday.

