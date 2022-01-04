Taking care of your car in cold weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The expected snow could make roads dangerous but it can also cause problems on your car.

Experts say you want to take simple steps now to avoid costly bills later.

“You don’t want to be stranded out in the cold,” said Bryant Parks, owner of Parks Automotive.

Parks knows a lot about cars. He recommends getting your vehicle checked when cold weather hits.

“I would like to think that everybody did this back in October and they are not waiting until the first real cold snap we’ve had of the year to do this, but if they haven’t it’s never too late,” said Parks.

However, the wait for certain items may be longer than usual.

“Anything we have to get from an actual manufacturer dealer part, that’s what we’re having a lot of problems. A lot of that stuff is on back order for months, weeks, we just don’t know,” said Parks.

Makayla Kincy with Fisher Auto Parts in Cape Girardeau said the older the car, the more frequent you should get it checked.

Especially in frigid temperatures.

“Definitely about a month, month and a half to get your antifreeze checked, make sure that battery is ok,” said Kincy.

She even advised to be prepared for worst case scenarios.

“Install winter wiper blades, make sure your flashers and your tail lights and head lights are all working properly. Of course, make sure you have a safety kit, blanket, deicer, snack, water,” said Kincy.

“2020 was a very different dynamic, 2021 was different and now hopefully we’re out of the woods,” said Parks.

Parks and Kincy suggest you get your car checked as soon as you can.

