Steele man arrested for arson

A Steele man was arrested on an arson charge in connection with a house fire last month.
A Steele man was arrested on an arson charge in connection with a house fire last month.(WRDW)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Steele man was arrested on an arson charge in connection with a house fire last month.

According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, 24-year-old Alec Glidewell was arrested on a second degree arson charge after a home on Burton Street caught fire on Wednesday morning, December 16.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office was called into investigate the fire after Steele officers and firefighters considered it to be suspicious.

During the investigation, the state fire marshal determined the causes of the house fire to be arson.

Glidewell is being held without bond.

