St. Louis Cardinals cancel 2022 Winter Warm-Up

It was originally scheduled for January 15-17.
It was originally scheduled for January 15-17.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced the cancellation of the 2022 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up due to the current work stoppage.

According to the team, fans who bought tickets will automatically receive a full refund to the credit card used at the time of purchase.

“The Winter Warm-Up is all about the fans interacting with the players, and unfortunately the current circumstances are keeping us from planning the event as usual,” said Bill DeWitt III, St. Louis Cardinals president and chairman of the Board of Cardinals Care.

Michael Hall, vice president community relations and executive director of Cardinals Care, said they look forward to resuming the Warm-Up next year.

Despite the cancellation, the online 50/50 Raffle is still underway. It’s open through 3 p.m. on January 17. Half of the jackpot will go to one lucky winner and the other half will fund Cardinals Care youth programs.

