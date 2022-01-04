Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 234 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 234 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Monday, January 3.

The newly reported death includes a woman in her 70s in Union County.

The health department also reported 124 newly recovered cases.

As of Monday, there are a total of 510 active cases of the virus in the Southern Seven region.

The Southern Seven region currently has 189 deaths total.

