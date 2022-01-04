Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 117 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

Heartland Votes
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death since its last reporting on Friday, December 31.(Southern Seven Health Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death since its last reporting on Friday, December 31.

The additional death was a woman in her 80s in Hardin County.

The newly reported cases include:

  • Alexander County - three in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 50s
  • Hardin County - two under the age of 10, two in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s
  • Johnson County - two in their teens, six in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 40s, three in their 50s, three in their 60s and one in their 70s
  • Massac County - one under the age of 10, four in their teens, four in their 20s, four in their 30s, four in their 40s, seven in their 50s and one in their 60s
  • Pope County - one in their 40s, two in their 50s and two 80 or older
  • Pulaski County - one under the age of 10, three in their teens, three in their 20s, two in their 30s, three in their 40s, one in their 50s and three in their 60s
  • Union County - six under the age of 10, eight in their teens, four in their 20s, six in their 30s, three in their 40s, four in their 50s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s and one 80 or older.

The health department also reported 61 newly recovered cases.

Posted by Southern Seven Health Department on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

All seven counties in the health department’s service area are in the orange for warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk.

