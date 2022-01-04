Sen. Rand Paul announces he has filed for re-election

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) announced he has officially filed for re-election.

Paul was first elected to the Senate in 2010. He will be seeking his third term and says he believes that Washington needs someone fiscal conservative like him.

“I’ve been a leader in that movement and will continue to,” said Paul told WBKO News in an interview.

Another focus of Paul’s will be investigating the origin of COVID-19 and where this pandemic came from, he said.

“I’m not afraid to stand up to Dr. Fauci. I’m not afraid to stand up to the government bureaucrats who I think have been dishonest with us about where this virus came from,” said Paul.

Meanwhile, Paul says he is a supporter of term limits, but only if they apply to everyone.

“I’m a co-sponsor of the term limits legislation. The way term limits work is they would need to be for everyone. It wouldn’t make any sense to term limit some and not others,” said Paul.

A total of eight candidates, including Paul, have filed for U.S. Senate. Four are in the Democratic party and four as Republicans.

The primary election takes place May 17.

Other candidates that have filed below:

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. Democratic Party

Charles Booker Democratic Party

Ruth Gao Democratic Party

John Merrill Democratic Party

Arnold Blankenship Republican Party

Valerie “Dr Val” Fredrick Republican Party

Rand Paul Republican Party

Tami L. Stainfield Republican Party

