Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul announces he has filed for re-election

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) announced he has officially filed for re-election.

Paul was first elected to the Senate in 2010. He will be seeking his third term and says he believes that Washington needs someone fiscal conservative like him.

“I’ve been a leader in that movement and will continue to,” said Paul told WBKO News in an interview.

Another focus of Paul’s will be investigating the origin of COVID-19 and where this pandemic came from, he said.

“I’m not afraid to stand up to Dr. Fauci. I’m not afraid to stand up to the government bureaucrats who I think have been dishonest with us about where this virus came from,” said Paul.

Meanwhile, Paul says he is a supporter of term limits, but only if they apply to everyone.

“I’m a co-sponsor of the term limits legislation. The way term limits work is they would need to be for everyone. It wouldn’t make any sense to term limit some and not others,” said Paul.

A total of eight candidates, including Paul, have filed for U.S. Senate. Four are in the Democratic party and four as Republicans.

The primary election takes place May 17.

Other candidates that have filed below:

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. Democratic Party

Charles Booker Democratic Party

Ruth Gao Democratic Party

John Merrill Democratic Party

Arnold Blankenship Republican Party

Valerie “Dr Val” Fredrick Republican Party

Rand Paul Republican Party

Tami L. Stainfield Republican Party

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
It's been cold enough in the Heartland for frost flowers to form in Madison County.
First Alert: Tracking snow for Thurs.
Laura Parker Russo, a biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested for...
Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine
Travis Tritt, is returning to the Show Me Center on Friday, April 1.
Travis Tritt to return to Show Me Center
They were informed that shots had been fired and a person was down.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating shooting death in Reynolds County

Latest News

Iron County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at Lake Killarney shortly after 10 a.m....
Family of 4 found dead in Iron County home; alternative heating source possible cause
Family of 4 found dead in Iron County home; alternative heating source possible cause
Family of 4 found dead in Iron County home; alternative heating source possible cause
There’s a new drug to fight against COVID-19, however, hospitals in the Heartland may have some...
New COVID-19 antibody treatment for omicron variant
COVID-19 antibody treatment for Omicron variant.
SIH antibody treatment
Heartland Sports on 1/4 at 10 p.m.
Heartland Sports on 1/4 at 10 p.m.