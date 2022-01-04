Heartland Votes
New stands to be built soon at Houck Stadium

By Clayton Hester
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Reconstruction of the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks’ home enters a new phase.

All of the South Grandstands at Houck field in Cape Girardeau have now been torn down.

Southeast closed the stands just before football season.

Construction crews will soon start building new stands.

This is new video from Drone 12 showing progress on the project.

The university plans to have the first phase of the new Houck Stadium finished by the start of the next football season.

