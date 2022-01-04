Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kentucky Senate president defends redistricting plans pushed forward by GOP-led legislature

‘You can’t be a dragon slayer without a dragon,’ Sen. Robert Stivers said of criticism of district maps that have been redrawn by Republicans
By David Mattingly
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky legislature’s 2022 session is likely to be filled with hot-button issues, but Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers believes redistricting should not be one of them.

“You can’t be a dragon slayer without a dragon,” Stivers said of potential criticism of district maps that have been redrawn by Republicans.

The Kentucky Senate launched into its 2022 session with redistricting maps still shrouded from public scrutiny. However, Stivers said no incumbent senator of either party would be required to run for office in a new district.

“(The maps) are different,” Stivers said on opening day of the 2022 legislative session. “Make no doubt they are different, but let’s be realistic. Our guiding principles are naturally legally and constitutionally defensible, and I believe we’ve done that with both maps. But there also has to come a certain sense of personal consideration, and I think that was done, because there is no encumbrance running against each other. Zero, zero — no incumbents. No Republicans versus Republicans, no Democrats versus Democrats, and no Democrats versus Republicans.”

However, the Senate Republicans’ redistricting plan for Senate districts differs from Republican maps for House districts. The House plan, unveiled Thursday, would force some incumbents from both parties to run against each other in four redrawn districts.

According to Stivers, the 3rd Congressional District, which is being vacated this year by retiring Congressman John Yarmuth (D - District 3), will look very similar on the redrawn map. Stivers said that some voters in southern and eastern Jefferson County would be assigned to the district currently held by Congressman Brett Guthrie (R - District 2).

Sen. Morgan McGarvey (D - District 19), who is running for Yarmuth’s congressional seat, said he had not seen the new map but criticized the process.

“This is why I believe we need a non-partisan redistricting committee,” McGarvey said. “Because we should take the politics out of it. It’s what we should do to have fair and transparent maps. That’s not the system that has been in place in Kentucky. It’s not the system that’s in place today, but it is the system we need in place going forward.”

Both House and Senate redistricting plans have been fast-tracked for approval in the Republican-dominated legislature. A final vote is expected late this week.

The Senate maps had not been seen publicly prior to Tuesday’s session and they had not been posted to the legislative website as of 6 p.m. on that same date.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
They were informed that shots had been fired and a person was down.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating shooting death in Reynolds County
On Thursday, we are tracking a system that could bring snow to the Heartland.
First Alert: Tracking snow for Thurs.
It's been cold enough in the Heartland for frost flowers to form in Madison County.
First Alert: Tracking snow for Thurs.
Dyersburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting just before 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.
15-year-old charged with 1st degree murder in shooting

Latest News

Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
A few top issues facing Missouri lawmakers as new session begins Wednesday
A final vote is expected late this week.
Kentucky Senate president defends redistricting plans pushed forward by GOP-led legislature
Governor Mike Parson has appointed two people to fill county clerk vacancies in the Heartland...
Gov. Parson appoints 3 to fill Heartland vacancies, Southeast Mo. State board
Courtesy: Missouri House Communications
Proposal in Missouri legislature adds more protection for domestic violence survivors