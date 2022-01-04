Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gives tornado update in Graves Co.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) -Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited Mayfield, Ky. again to get an update on the cleanup process after the December 10th tornado.

Today he said how thankful the commonwealth is for the help across the world, but acknowledges how much work is still left to be done.

“The state wants to be here and I hope me being here shows every step of the way until the job is completely done,” said Beshear.

Beshear also delivered some good news to Mayfield Monday morning .

“Today I’ll be putting in a request to the federal government to extend the 100 percent payment for debris and temporary housing from 30 days which runs out here real soon and requesting an additional 60 days,” said Beshear.

Beshear said the clean up from the EF-4 tornado will cost ten’s of millions of dollars.

“When you look at where downtown Mayfield still is, we know it’s going to take a lot longer than 30 days and the cost are immense. Exceeding 100 million dollars to ultimately clean up that debris,” said Beshear.

When Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan found the news out today about Beshear extending the Federal help, she couldn’t hold back her excitement.

“That was just the best news, ever. Another piece of good news is he have to us was that he is requesting, he’s putting in an order for 200 mobile home units, camper like units to be brought here for the people who were renters and with children to be served first,” said O’Nan.

O’Nan said the city couldn’t afford the recovery without some federal help.

“I felt like there was a situation if that didn’t happen, that we could be bankrupt before we ever started rebuilding our town and that can’t happen,” said O’Nan.

As the city continues to clean up, the Mayor knows returning to normal will take some time.

“The darker days ahead and there will be some, cause this is none of this is quick, but with that resignation and knowledge that we are exactly who we said we are. I know we are going to be okay, I know it’s going to take a while but we are going to be okay,” said O’Nan.

Beshear also said that the state will continue to be there for the remainder of the cleanup and rebuilding process. “We know that we’re going to be, unloading debris and rebuilding here long after folks on the national level have stopped covering this story and it’s important to us, that we remained committed and your state is committed to rebuilding every brick of every building and every part of every life.”

Governor Beshear is thankful for the outside help in the past few weeks.

“I know we as the people of the commonwealth of Kentucky are grateful. Are grateful for all the help we have received from both our other communities and from the rest of the country and the rest of the world,” said Beshear.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is now the leader in removing debris across Graves County.

